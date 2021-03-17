All you Marvel fans are super excited for tomorrow, and we know it. After the WandaVision ended almost a fortnight ago, the upcoming The Falcon and The Winter Soldier series is something we are all waiting for. But while keeping the hype alive, the superhero studio took us back to Avengers: Endgame with a recent promo material.

While promoting The Falcon and The Winter Soldier with Xbox for their Game Pass, the studio let on who Noobmaster69 – the gamer Chris Hemsworth’s Thor blast at in Avenger’s Endgame – is. Interested in knowing who he is? Well, scroll down, and you will have your answer.

Since the film released in 2019, many die-hard MCU fans have been trying to figure out who Noobmaster69 was. And Marvel – though they didn’t have to let us know –has revealed his identity in an amazing way.

After the heartbreaking end with half the world turning to dust in Avenger: Infinity War, we see Chris Hemsworth’s Thor feature in the last film of Phase 3 with a beer-belly and spending most of his time gaming online with Korg and Miek. During a scene from New Asgard, we see Thor blast a gamer named Noobmaster69 when he appears on the screen of the ongoing Fortnite game. The God thunder attack him, and we feel bad for him.

While promoting The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Marvel collaborated with Xbox for their new gadget, Game Pass. While Falcon, aka Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), is out there checking out the piece, D.C. Pierson – who we saw in Captain America: The Winter Soldier – features as the employee trying to make the sale.

While conversing with the superhero, we see Pierson’s Aaron reveals that his gamer tag is Noobmaster69. While this gets him a look from Sam, he is quick to add that his cousin is responsible for the name. Check out the Xbox x The Falcon and The Winter Soldier video promo here:’

We are impressed with the way Marvel made this revelation and tied up a thread we didn’t know we needed. Who did you think was Noobmaster69 before watching this video? Let us know in the comments.

