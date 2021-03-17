Chris Hemsworth is currently shooting for the fourth part of the franchise titled Thor: Love And Thunder. Directed by Taika Watiti, the film also stars Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson and Chris Pratt in pivotal roles. The god of thunder was recently in awe of the Star-Lord, read to know the scoop below.

Advertisement

We all saw the funny conversation between both the stars in Avengers: Endgame and it’ll be interesting to see what makers have in box for fans in the fourth franchise.

Advertisement

In a conversation with Movie Web, Chris Hemsworth was all praises for Guardians of the Galaxy actor Chris Pratt and called him funny and inspiring.

“The guy is wildly impressive with the spontaneity and the humor and the things he comes up with. It’s both funny, inspiring and intimidating. There’s that same, if not more, pressure now to follow Ragnarok. So there’s a little bit of exciting nervous energy that is motivating all of us to reach a little further and make sure we’re covering all bases and approaching the scene from every angle,” Hemsworth said.

We would love to see more conversation between the ‘God Of Thunder’ and ‘Star-Lord’.

Meanwhile, in early February, a couple of photos featuring Chris Hemsworth with his long blonde hair and actress Natalie Portman, aka Jane Foster, made its way to social media. While Chris was in a vest and not in the Thor costume, Natalie was snapped riding a horse with a face mask.

Thor: Love And Thunder have reportedly received a $24.1million location incentive grant from Australia’s Federal Government. It is believed that the Taika Waititi directorial is expected to bring more than $178million to the local economy by creating 2,500+ jobs and enlisting the services of over 1,600 businesses.

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Chris Evans’ Ex-Wife Billie Piper Says The Time With Him Felt Healing: “Although The World Looked Upon It As A Reckless Time”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube