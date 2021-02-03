Hailey Bieber is Victoria’s Secret model and it does need a lot to be there. The beauty has headlined some of the best brands and is truly an inspiration. Amidst other things, many keep wondering how the beauty maintains that perfect waist! Well, the secret has now been revealed and below is all you need to know!

Wife of pop sensation Justin Bieber, Hailey time and again treats fans with her bikini pictures. One thing that followers keep wondering is how her figure is in check. We all face some changes here and there, but this hourglass figure is the body of our dreams!

In a conversation at the Women’s Health Going for Goal podcast, Hailey Bieber revealed that she does pilates. Apart from that, beauty likes to do boxing for cardio. That’s not it, she also goes to the gym and follows regular sessions to keep her body in check.

Hailey Bieber revealed, “Exercise is another thing that keeps my mind … and my body really healthy. I really like Pilates and boxing for cardio. And I’ll do a couple of sessions a week in the gym, weight training and cardio.”

Hailey Bieber is 5’7”, has a 24-inch waist and weighs around 110 lbs. Given the fact that she’s a ballet dancer, Justin Bieber’s wife claims that Pilates work the best for her. “I used to be a ballet dancer so Pilates for me gets my body personally in the best shape because it’s very elongating. And a lot of the movements in Pilates are very similar to dance. And I think that’s why I identify with and like it so much,” she said.

Talking about her beauty regime, Hailey said that she regularly follows a morning and night regime. It includes the usual CTM routine with first an oil-based cleanser, then a foaming cleanser. She follows it with a face serum, and a moisturizer if needed!

