American pop star Nick Jonas said he plans to have a big family with his wife, actress Priyanka Chopra. He also describes Priyanka as the most important piece of the puzzle in his life.

“It’s going to be a beautiful journey, and I hope for many, or whatever that is,” Nick said, while discussing children, in an interaction with eonline.com.

Nick Jonas, who married Priyanka Chopra in a Christian wedding and then a Hindu ceremony in 2018, still seems completely smitten by his wife.

Nick Jonas added, “She is the most important piece of the puzzle, and it’s obviously something we hope happens, and god willing, it comes together. You know, whatever is right. We’re blessed to have each other and have a full heart for the future, I say, and things are out of your control. And the foundation of a couple is strong, and you’re excited about the possibility of that.”

Previously, Priyanka Chopra had expressed her desire to have many kids with Nick. However, she clarified that she does not want as many as a cricket team!

“I do want children, as many as I can have,” said PeeCee in a conversation with The Sunday Times.

Are we supposed to take this a hint, with similar statements from both sides? We certainly can’t wait to know what’s cooking behind the scenes!

