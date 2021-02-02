Bollywood is one of the biggest film industries in the world and hence it doesn’t come as a surprise to see the kind of influence it has on non-Indians and even NRIs. Over the years we have seen several foreign shows and films using references of Bollywood but a few of them have done blunders as well and one shining example is The Big Bang Theory.

The famous American sitcom which ran on CBC from 2007 to 2019 did a huge blunder in its second season when it comes to Bollywood references. It’s the first episode of the season 2 titled The Bad Fish Paradigm and Jim Parsons (Sheldon) & Kunal Nayyar (Rajesh) are seen arguing over Aishwarya Rai & Madhuri Dixit.

The discussion starts when Raj is seen listening to Kaho Na Pyaar Hai Title Song featuring Hrithik Roshan & Ameesha Patel. It starts with a big blunder when Raj & Sheldon refer to Ameesha as Aishwarya. After this factual mistake, their discussion reaches an ugly point.

Sheldon refers to Aishwarya Rai as a poor man’s Madhuri Dixit. In defence, Raj who is an ardent fan of the beauty queen calls her the Goddess. Additionally, he calls her a ‘leprous pr**titute’ in comparison to Aishwarya. Now that’s in a very bad taste and uncalled for, Isn’t it? Take a look at the scene below:

Apart from Jim Parsons and Kunal Nayyar, the show’s major star cast had names like Kaley Cuoco, Johnny Galecki, Mayim Bialik, Melissa Raunch and Simon Helberg.

Even after the show has ended, it continues to rule the hearts of people on Netflix. A spin-off titled Young Sheldon is also doing immensely well.

