There’s big news coming in for all the Alia Bhatt fans. The actress is currently shooting for maestro Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai in Mumbai and reportedly the film has been sold to OTT giant Netflix. Read to know the details below.

The film went on floors in November 2019 and due to the ongoing global pandemic, the makers had to put a halt to the shooting of the same.

According to a source close to Pinkvilla, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai starring Alia Bhatt has been sold to OTT giant Netflix for a whopping amount. “The post release streaming rights of Gangubai have been sold to Netflix for a hefty sum in the vicinity of Rs 70 crore. The paperwork is currently underway. The star-cast, grandeur and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s goodwill have led the team of Gangubai towards striking this massive deal. His films have a loyal audience outside India too, and Netflix too has a base to cater to them,” the source revealed.

It further revealed that a story like Gangubai deserves a theatrical release and despite having offers beyond 100 crores Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the team were adamant to bring it on the big screen.

The film will mostly be released post-August as the reports suggest.

Last month, we got to know that SLB is making his digital debut with Heera Mandi which is once again one of his most cherished scripts. The director will be directing the first two and last two episodes of the projects and the rest of the project is helmed by Vibhu Puri.

Heera Mandi stars Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi, Nimrat Kaur, Sayani Gupta and Manisha Koirala in pivotal roles.

What are your thoughts on Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai releasing on Netflix post its theatrical release? Tell us in the comments below.

