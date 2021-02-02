Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one in a trillion, and that sounds like an understatement too. Isn’t it? From being the Miss World to ruling the acting world, she’s perfect at it all. However, one thing that always created a stir is her kissing scenes. The actress once confessed that she wasn’t very comfortable shooting the intimate scenes ft. her and Hrithik Roshan in Dhoom 2. Read on for the entire scoop.

For the unversed, Aishwarya broke the barriers and locked lips for the first time in Dhoom 2. This created a lot of stir. In fact, the actress was slapped with legal notices. Many expressed disappointment over the beauty going intimate on-screen. The sequence reportedly even left the Bachchans fuming.

While talking about it all, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had confessed her mindset during that time. In a conversation with DailyMail said, “It was around the same time that the interest in the western world from Hollywood, or European cinema, English cinema, from the industry there was a lot interest in me and the possibility of me working overseas, and I had already declined a couple of scripts purely on the basis of not being comfortable with the very physical scenes and the kissing because I’d never done that on-screen and I just wasn’t very comfortable with the idea”

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan even agreed that she knew her audience wouldn’t be as happy. She said, “And I was quite sure even my audience was not very comfortable with me doing it on-screen. I was actually quite convinced about it but I still said okay, if I have to go down this path let me first do it in our cinema, in an Indian piece of cinema, and let me see if all my doubts are true, and they were.”

While this may be the scenario in 2012, Aishwarya clearly broke the barriers when she exposed her sultry side with Ranbir Kapoor in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. This time, she left fans in awe as well!

