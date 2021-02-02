Due to the coronavirus pandemic that brought the world to a standstill last year, many films’ production saw major delays. Owing to this stall, the dates actor allotted to films had to be extended – and with a genuine cause. Amidst all this, reports began making headlines that actor Ranbir Kapoor will be charging makers an additional fee forever the extra days he spends on sets.

Shocking right? Well, a source has said that many top-notch producers in the film industry are falling off their chairs with laughter. Read on to know what the insider said.

As reported by Bollywood Hungama, a source told them, “No producer can afford to pay them what they charge right now, so where is the question of extra fees? A lot of films are shot beyond the dates allotted. Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra is one of them. Does that mean he is going to ask his producer Karan Johar for extra money? Ranbir and Karan don’t ever discuss Ranbir’s fees.”

This source also revealed that Ranbir Kapoor’s girlfriend, actress Alia Bhatt is facing a similar situation. The insider said, “Alia has shot for many more days than she had allotted to Gangubai Kathiawadi. Is she going to ask Sanjay Leela Bhansali for extra money? At a time when the world and cinema industry is struggling through the worst crisis who talks about being paid extra?”

On the professional front, Ranbir will soon feature in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The film also features Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni in pivotal. Also, on his plate is Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. This film also stars Parineeti Chopra, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. As per reports, Chopra will play his wife. Kapoor will essay the role of RK’s father, and Deol will play a villain. He will also star in Karan Malhotra’s Shamshera co-starring Vaani Kapoor as a dancer and Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist.

Alia Bhatt is awaiting the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi.

