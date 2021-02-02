The feud between Kangana Ranaut and Javed Akhtar took a legal turn when the veteran poet and lyricist filed a defamation complaint against the Queen actor. While as per the last update the court had ordered police to look into the matter and submit a detailed report about the same till February 1. Turns out the Mumbai Court has now summoned Kangana after the Mumbai Police has confirmed it is a case of defamation. The actor has replied to the news too read on to know more about the same.

If you are unaware about the row, Kangana Ranaut gave a few interviews after the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. In the interviews, she named many celebs and had a lot to say about them. One of them was Javed Akhtar, whom she accused of warning her to be silent about her relationship with Hrithik Roshan. Akhtar, who was upset with the same went ahead and filed a criminal complaint against the actor.

If the reports now are to go by, the Mumbai Police has informed the Mumbai court that it is a case of defamation. Following the same, Magistrate RR Khan has decided to summon Kangana Ranaut as per Bollywood Hungama. The Magistrate has set March 1 as the date for the hearing of the case.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut has been quite vocal about this row and criticising Javed Akhtar and the Mumbai court’s moves. She has reacted on this update too. Her tweet in Hindi roughly means one against many. She wrote, Geedaron ka ek jhund aur ek sherni …. mazaa aayega.” The tweet has been getting mixed responses. While her fans are with her, a wide audience on the microblogging site wants her to stop the ‘eccentricity’.

Geedaron ka ek jhund aur ek sherni …. mazaa aayega 🙂 https://t.co/xzsL7eQlYu — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 1, 2021

However, in his complaint back in the day, Javed Akhtar had said that the actor has made some defamatory and baseless remarks referring to him in a television interview. She called him a ‘coterie’ in Bollywood in an interview she gave after Sushant Singh Rajput’s tragic demise. Not just that, she even accused him of threatening her in the Hrithik Roshan row.

