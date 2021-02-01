Bollywood buffs have always wished for a dream pairing of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, and guess what, they have got not one but two films of the duo. Yes, one is Siddharth Anand’s Fighter which has been officially announced. Another one is Madhu Mantena’s Ramayana, which is being kept under wraps for now.

The magnum opus, based on the Indian epic will be made in 3D, as per reports. During the last week, we learnt that Hrithik has been roped in to play Ram’s character and that seems quite an obvious choice in opposite to Sita played by Deepika Padukone. But here’s one interesting twist brought by the makers as the latest report states that not Ram but the War actor will be playing the devilish character of Raavan. Interesting, isn’t it?

“Duggu (Hrithik Roshan) had been in talks to play an important role in Deepika’s Draupadi which was a modern retelling of the epic Mahabharat. But that film will happen later. Mantena is bankrolling Ramayana first and Hrithik will play Raavan’s role in the epic period drama.”

Well, it would be a treat to watch playing a negative role in Ramayana and it’s a bit of suspense on who’ll be approached to play Ram’s character.

Ramayana 3D will be helmed by Nitesh Tiwari and bankrolled by Madhu Mantena. The project is said to be a big-budgeted with an estimated cost of 300 crores.

Meanwhile, just a few weeks ago, on Hrithik Roshan‘s birthday i.e. January 10, Fighter featuring him and Deepika was announced. It will release on September 30, 2022. Hrithik took to his social media and introduced Fighter with a motion poster and a sweet note introducing Siddharth Anand’s production house, MARFLIX.

“Presenting a glimpse of the MARFLIX vision as #Fighter! Looking forward to my first flight alongside the exceptional @deepikapadukone. All buckled up for this #SiddharthAnand joyride,” he wrote.

