Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana has been in talks for a long time now. The big-budget project produced by Madhu Mantena was being looked forward to with high anticipation but then all of a sudden there were no talks. The project is back in discussions now and it’s being said that it may star Hrithik Roshan & Deepika Padukone in the role of Lord Ram and Sita respectively.

Reportedly, Madhu Mantena bought his shares back from Phantom Films recently and now he is ready to kick start the project which will be set on a budget of 300 crores.

As per Bollywood Hungama, the film which will be made in 3D will do full justice to the epic Ramayana. The makers are planning to make the project only after full research so that it covers all aspects of the great story. In fact, Mantena is planning it as a two-movie series.

The cast of the film, Ramayana is still not finalised but it’s being said that Hrithik & Deepika are front runners for the epic roles.

Interestingly, Hrithik & Deepika Padukone has also come on board for another upcoming Bollywood biggie titled Fighter. The film will be directed by Siddharth Anand.

Hrithik Roshan took to his social media and introduced Fighter with a motion poster and a sweet note introducing Siddharth Anand’s production house, MARFLIX.A. It is slated to release in 2022.

“Presenting a glimpse of the MARFLIX vision as #Fighter! Looking forward to my first flight alongside the exceptional @deepikapadukone. All buckled up for this #SiddharthAnand joyride,” his caption read.

Sharing his excitement about the same, Hrithik Roshan further wrote in his post: “It is an honour for me as an actor to introduce & be a part of Mamta & Sid Anand’s FIRST PRODUCTION #Fighter for MARFLIX! This one is special as it deepens my association with a director and friend whose journey I have witnessed from being an AD on my sets to directing me in ‘Bang Bang’ & ‘War’. And now as he turns producer for FIGHTER, I can’t seem to contain my excitement. This one is pure adrenaline for the heart and mind. So here goes! BOOM.”

“Thank you, Sid, for believing in me & making me your co-passenger yet again. Here’s to your journey towards the sky,” he added.

The motion poster has Hrithik Roshan’s voiceover saying, “Duniya mein mil jayenge aashiq kai, Par watan se haseen sanam nahin hota. Heeron mein simat kar, sone se lipat kar marte hain kai, par tirange se khoobsurat qafan nahin hota. Release date 30 Sept 2022”

