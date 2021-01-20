Hrithik Roshan has managed to create a huge fanbase for his character Kabir from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. And recently when he jammed on Senorita with Excel Entertainment’s Twitter handle it was a treat. But not for the production house who in no time were bombarded with the demand to make Don 3 ASAP and not waste time. Read on.

Recently, Hrithik Roshan responded to an ongoing twitter thread, and with his fans, sang along the most loved song, ‘Senorita’ of the movie.

Bas itni si toh baat hai 💃🏻🕺🏻 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) January 19, 2021 Advertisement

This fun banter between Hrithik Roshan and his fans, certainly broke the internet, but also gave rise to a movement unexpected. Shah Rukh Khan’s Don fans flooded the comment section of the tweet asking for Don 3. In no time there were many asking the makers to make the film soonest and well some went the rude way too. Check out

Everyone loved that Hrithik contributed to a thread about Señorita but look at what poor Excel Entertainment had to go through pic.twitter.com/VMQdvE8ukv — Shreemi Verma (@shreemiverma) January 20, 2021

On the work front, Hrithik recently announced his next film ‘Fighter’, alongside Deepika Padukone, which will be helmed by Siddharth Anand. Shah Rukh Khan is working on Anand’s another film titled Pathan that also stars Deepika Padukone.

