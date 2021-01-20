Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham led Pathan has been in the shooting process since a while now. This is Shah’s ultimate comeback to the big screen after a very long couple of years since Zero (December 2018). But, it seems, all’s not ‘mangal’ for the team as this Siddharth Anand directorial is already making headlines for the not-so-good news.

Siddharth Anand has been a part of Bollywood’s one of the biggest hits in Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff’s War. As per the news coming in, he got into a fight with one of the assistant directors on the film’s sets. This happened during the shoot of the film. It’s also said that this incident resulted in cancelling the shoot for the day.

A source close to Bollywood Hungama reported, “Siddharth is known for having a certain temperament on the sets. Given that he’s the captain of the ship, he didn’t like how a particular assistant was behaving during work.”

It also added, “He also wanted all phones to be kept away, but the assistant didn’t pay heed to any of his requests. He followed the behaviour for some time and then confronted him. That led to a big argument, but people thought it was just that. Shooting resumed post that break.”

Things would’ve naturally died here but no, what happened further shocked everyone on the sets of Pathan. The sources also stated, “The assistant kept abusing Siddharth and bad-mouthing him to other workers on the set. This reached Siddharth, and he was furious. He went out and literally slapped the guy who in turn slapped him back. There was huge chaos on the sets, and shooting had to be stalled for the day.”

This is something! Well, we hope ultimately all get well for Siddharth Anand and team Pathan because Shah Rukh Khan fans are in no mood for another delay. The film also stars Deepika Padukone as the leading lady and John Abraham as the protagonist.

