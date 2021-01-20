Imran Khan and Avantika Malik’s relationship has been making headlines ever since the news of their separation came out in 2019. The reports of their marriage hitting rock bottom surfaced the Internet and shocked everyone. Since then, Avantika has been posting some cryptic posts on her social media, and fans think that she is hinting at something. Well, she has done it yet again.

Avantika’s latest Instagram post will compel you to wear your thinking hats and wonder what exactly is happening between the two? Keep scrolling further to know more.

Imran Khan had tied the knot with Avantika Malik in 2011, and going by the reports, they separated after 8 years of marriage. While neither Imran nor Avantika has confirmed about this, she often shares her thoughts through cryptic posts. Malik often shares words of wisdom, and thoughts about life, love, relationships and going through hard times, on her Instagram stories.

This time around, Avantika Malik shared a post on her Instagram story, which talked about looking back on this time, and only remembering the good things. A part of the post shared by Avantika read, “One day, you will look back on this time, and all you will see is magic. You won’t remember how stuck you felt, or how far behind you thought you were, or what you wished you had done differently.”

The post further mentioned that one day all you’ll see was that under the uncertainty was also potential, and that within the lostness, there was an opportunity to be found. Avantika shared this post, and thanked her friend who shared it with her. She wrote, “thanks for the reminder.” Take a look at her post below:

In November, Avantika Malik shared yet another post that talked about healing the right way. She had shared a post that read, “Sit with it. Instead of drinking it away, smoking it away, sleeping it away, eating it away, f**king it away, running from it. Sit with it. Healing happens by feeling.”

