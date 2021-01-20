Akshay Kumar has dated some of the most beautiful women in Bollywood. From Raveena Tandon to Shilpa Shetty, those were women to die for! However, the ultimate one to steal his heart was Twinkle Khanna. While Khiladi seems to be the decision-maker in most cases, did you know he was dumped by his first girlfriend? Read on for all the scoop.

The superstar made the big revelation when he appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote Housefull 4. Accompanying him were Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol amongst others. It was then that Akshay revealed about his first-ever heartbreak.

Recalling the incident, Akshay Kumar mentioned that he was truly in love. He went on 3,4 dates with the girl and they even went for a movie date together. The duo even went to Udipi restaurant for a meal. However, she dumped him after all that.

Akshay Kumar revealed, “Problem thi ki main bohot shy tha. Maine kabhi kandhe par haath nahi rakha, haath pakda nahi. Woh chahti thi ki main haath pakdu ya I should kiss her or something. Maine kiya nahi toh woh chhod ke chali gayi (The problem was that I was too shy. I never kept my arm around her shoulder or held her hand. She wanted me to hold her hand or kiss her. I never did so she left me).”

Kapil Sharma then asked Akshay about the lessons he learnt from the incident. The superstar said that he took a ‘U-turn’ and changed completely after the incident!

Check out the viral throwback video below:

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar has a lot of projects in his kitty. From Sooryavashi release to Bell Bottom, Bachchan Pandey, Atrangi Re to Ram Setu – there’s a lot to look forward to!

