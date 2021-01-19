Bell Bottom actor Akshay Kumar is quite active on social media. He boldly raises his voice over certain issues. Recently, the actor shared a video on Instagram where he urged people to contribute to the construction of Ram Mandir. But he didn’t recieve the response he expected.

The actor urged his fans to make donations for the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. In the clip, he said, “A temple is being built in Ayodhya for Lord Shri Ram. It’s our turn now. Some of us should be the avatars, some of the galleries, and make contributions as per our capacity to this historical cause. I will be the one to begin. I am sure you will join me too so that the generations will be inspired to follow the life lessons taught by Lord Ram.”

बहुत खुशी की बात है कि अयोध्या में हमारे श्री राम के भव्य मंदिर का निर्माण शुरू हो चूका है…अब योगदान की बारी हमारी है l मैंने शुरुआत कर दी है, उम्मीद है आप भी साथ जुड़ेंगे l जय सियाराम 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/5SvzgfBVCf — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 17, 2021

Soon after the clip was shared on social media, he started being labelled as a ‘hypocrite’ by the social media netizens. Netizens on Twitter slammed Akshay Kumar for contradicting himself. An old clip of the actor began to resurface on social media wherein he was seen advising people not to ‘waste milk on God’. The old clip was from the promotions of his film OMG-Oh My God! that released in 2012.

In the clip, the Laxmii actor talked about the amount of wastage that is done in temples while so many people are dying of hunger. Akshay Kumar said, “Why are you wasting so much milk and oil on God? Where is it written that God wants milk and coconuts? On the other hand, you are saying farmers are dying because of hunger. I go to temples and see so much waste lying around. I believe that the best way to get God’s attention is to do good and help other people.”

Many users slammed Khiladi Kumar for his hypocrisy and expressed their disappointment over his contradicting statements. Here are some of the reactions of the netizens.

So what do you think about Akshay Kumar's comments?

