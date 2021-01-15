Owing to the coronavirus pandemic, 2020 saw many film production halting. One of the first Bollywood films to kick back into action was Ranjit Tiwari’s Bell Bottom starring Akshay Kumar in the lead. The actor jetted off to the UK with the cast and the team wrapped up a start-to-end schedule in a little over a month (35 days to be exact).

Soon after wrapping up the shoot, the makers released a teaser video while sharing the release date. As per the teaser, the film was all set to release in cinema on April 2, 2021, i.e. on Good Friday. But as per a recent report, the film is now being postponed.

As reported by Bollywood Hungama, the much-awaited Akshay Kumar starrer has been postponed from announced date. Talking about Bell Bottom moving dates, a source told the publication, “The makers have decided to now delay the film by two months and bring it in June. The primary reason for the delay has got to do with the fact that Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi is looking to release in the one-month window of March 15 to April 15. It would be stupid to bring two Akshay Kumar films in a span of 30 days on the big screen, particularly in between this pandemic.”

Talking further about Bell Bottom, the source revealed that it is in the post-production stage. The insider also said that the final edit is expected to be locked by mid-February. “Yes, the film will be ready by mid-February and as things stand today, the makers are okay to hold it for two months more than the stipulated release date to bring it on the big screen. The scenario on the ground is improving and hence, it’s imperative to support cinema halls now,” the source further revealed.

Are you happy with this delay?

Directed by Ranjit Tiwari, Bell Bottom is based on the plane hijacks that took India by a storm in the early 1980s. The film will see Akshay Kumar essaying the role of a RAW agent. It also stars Lara Dutta, Huma Qureshi and Vani Kapoor. It is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani.

