Mission Mangal starring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari and Sharman Joshi released on Independence Day 2019. The Jagan Shakti directorial was a huge box office success in India. It, in fact, proved to be the first domestic 200 crores grosser of Akshay and the whole team.

The film left an impression overseas as well as its collections in the foreign markets were 51 crores. Now, the film has opened in one more major country i.e. Japan and the good news is that the response is heartening.

Mission Mangal opened in Japan on January 8 and has done a business of $40,000 in 1 week which when converted is INR 29.24 lakhs. The business is pretty good considering it released in just 40 screens. Also, the film has done this business despite pandemic.

In July last year, Taapsee Pannu shared that she feels proud to be a part of the film Mission Mangal. Taapsee took to Instagram and shared the reasons why she said yes to the movie, which revolves around the all-women team of scientists who made India’s Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM) possible.

Recalling working on it, Taapsee Pannu wrote: “One of the first few days of Mission Mangal shoot… I remember how excited we all were to work with each other. This set was no less than a happy land of people who really wanted to create something we can all be proud of.

“I remember I said yes to this film for 2 major reasons, one was because I wanted to be a part of this story which is something to cherish for years to come. Secondly, I wanted to be a part of this beautiful ensemble of actors I know will have energy worth celebrating every moment.”

Earlier in 2018, Akshay Kumar’s Padman had released in Japan and it had done a business of 5 crores in 7 weeks.

