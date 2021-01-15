Adnan Sami is vocal about everything. Be it his opinion on the music industry, political scenario or India-Pak relations, the renowned singer doesn’t shy away from putting his opinion in a public forum. Recently, we saw one such example when a Twitter user made a derogatory remark in regards to veteran singer, Lata Mangeshkar.

Lata Mangeshkar aka Didi has multiple synonyms to her like Queen Of Melody, Voice Of the Nation, Voice Of the Millenium and much more. And yes, she rightfully deserves so. Greeted by India’s highest civilian honour, Bharat Ratna, the ace singer is not just the most popular one in India, but also well-respected across the globe for her voice.

For such an institution of singing, one Twitter user used some insulting remarks. The user wrote, “Indians have been brainwashed into thinking that Lata Mangeshkar has a good voice.” Expectedly, the tweet faced the heat and garnered several reactions. Adnan Sami too joined in and gave the best possible reply. He wrote, “‘Bandar Kya Jaane Adrak Ka Swaad’….It’s better to stay silent and appear stupid than to open your mouth & remove all doubt!!”

‘Bandar Kya Jaane Adrak Ka Swaad’.

'Bandar Kya Jaane Adrak Ka Swaad'.

…It's better to stay silent and appear stupid than to open your mouth & remove all doubt!! https://t.co/kUi9dsfMGt — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) January 14, 2021

Now, that’s on point reply for which Adnan Sami is well known for!

Just in a few moments, netizens reacted to Adnan Sami’s reply and supported him. One user wrote, “Adnan why are you giving importance to her by commenting- some people try to attract eyeballs by making such outrageous comments to grow followers – which they then use for a commercial purpose”. “I think she has been brain-washed into thinking that she even has a brain…” wrote another user. One user tweeted, “People who have don’t have slightest of music knowledge, are commenting on stalwarts..Easy to ridicule & make fun of, difficult to match a single note with…Years of hardwork & practice being made of fun of by people who crave for few moments of attention…pathetic..classless.”

