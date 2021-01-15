When Rakhi Sawant Said ‘Mai Bahut Jaldi P*rn Star Banne Wali Hu’ Because Aamir Khan Promoted Sunny Leone!

Bigg Boss 14 challenger Rakhi Sawant has currently been creating a lot of noise. The actress is time and again seen indulging in banter with Arshi Khan. If not that, her recent statement while flirting with Abhinav Shukla has left many baffled. Today, we bring to you another comment of hers that will surely leave you shocked. Read on for all the details.

It was back in 2016 when Sunny was seen in an in interview with TV anchor Bhupendra Chaubey. That interview created a lot of controversy over the unethical questions by the interviewer. During this conversation, the Ragini MMS 2 actress was even questioned if Aamir Khan would ever work with her, given her background.

To this, Aamir Khan was quick to leave his answer to Sunny Leone publicly. He wrote on his Facebook, “I think Sunny conducted herself with a lot of grace and dignity in this interview. I wish I could have said the same about the interviewer. And yes Sunny, I will be happy to work with you. I have absolutely no problems with your ‘past’, as the interviewer puts it. Stay blessed. Cheers. Aamir.”

Post all of this, Rakhi Sawant got into the scenario and said something shocking. When asked about her take on the same, the Bigg Boss 14 challenger reacted, “Aamir Khan Sunny Leone ko..?? Suno ek aur ek good news hai mere pass aaj – Rakhi Sawant bahut jaldi porn star banne jaane wali hai. I want to become a p*rnstar.”

Just not that, Rakhi Sawant had also accused Sunny Leone of being the reason behind rape and other indecent acts towards girls. The Main Hoon Naa actress claimed that Sunny should be banned in India.

