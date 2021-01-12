I don’t think there must be a single person who may not be aware of the craze that Yashraj Mukhate’s latest viral rap song featuring Shehnaaz Gill had become. ‘Tuada Kutta Tommy Sada Kutta Kutta’ took over the internet like a wildfire and even now that I am writing this, the viral song is playing in my head. The sensation is back with another viral rap and this time; it features Bigg Boss 14 challengers, Rakhi Sawant and Arshi Khan.

After Rasode Mein Kaun Tha, Yashraj’s last rap song not only took social media by storm it was applauded by one and all. But now Yashraj’s new rap will leave you in splits. This is Yashraj’s 2nd collaboration with Rakhi.

The official social media page of Bigg Boss 14 shared Yashraj Mukhate’s new rap song on their Insta handle. The video caption read, “Jab @yashrajmukhate banaye @rakhisawant2511 ke sang beat toh koi kyun na sune isko on repeat?” The video is from the episode when Rakhi Sawant slammed her co-contestants to throw her bottle into the swimming pool. The new video also features Arshi Khan as we see Rakhi targeting her. Check out the video below:

Okay, We give you some time to pause and laugh your heart out! We are sure that Arshi Khan’s ‘Awaam’ and Rakhi Sawant’s fans are going to love it.

Earlier sharing his first video with Rakhi, Yashraj had captioned the video, “First collaboration with Rakhi Charsulli Gardulli x Kachra Only Rakhi Sawant can say “Yedi” in a way that sounds like a biiig gaali. Toh guys, apne pagal aur yede dosto ko tag kijiye aur comments me bataiye ki ye remix kaisa laga?” Check out the video below:

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 14 has been making headlines for all the interesting reasons. Rakhi Sawant is also grabbing news for her personal life. During her latest interview with Times Of India, Rakhi’s mother Jaya Sawant said that Rakhi’s husband Ritesh is taking care of her medical bills. Now only time will tell what the truth is.

Anyway, what do you think of this latest rap song by Yashraj Mukhate?

