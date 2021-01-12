Not just on the screen, but Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors make sure to entertain us off the screen too. Yes, we are talking about their social media activities. Most recently, we saw Sunayana Fozdar treating fans in ethnic wear. Now, Palak Sidhwani has unleashed the babe inside her through her latest Instagram post.

Advertisement

Just a few hours back, Palak dropped a picture in which she is nailing her denim attire. It has patterns in sky blue and navy blue colours which easily grabs your attention. Palak has her hair tied with eyes closed. Her slight smile just acts like a cherry on a cake. Picture perfect!

Advertisement

Captioning the post, Palak Sidhwani wrote, “Follow, follow the sun, The direction of the birds, The direction of love. Breath, breath in the air, Cheerish this moment, Cheerish this breath. Today is a new day for everyone!” Take a look at the post below.

On the professional front, Palak Sidhwani is a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as Sonu Bhide. She joined the show in 2019. She replaced Nidhi Bhanushali to play the daughter of Atmaram Bhide. Initially, she faced wrath on social media for replacing Nidhi but eventually got acceptance from fans.

Meanwhile, during a chat with Mayapuri, Palak revealed how she bagged a role in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Very few would be aware that Palak Sidhwani was part of Ronit Roy and Tisca Chopra led Hostages web series. Palak had a small role in the series but was praised for her performance. Luckily, the one who selected her for the web series was also the casting director of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. After Nidhi Bhanushali’s exit, she was asked if she would like to be part of the sitcom. She agreed and auditioned for the role. And the rest is history!

Must Read: Hina Khan Is Thankful For Akshara; Says, “Fantastic That Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Has Been Able To Survive This Long”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube