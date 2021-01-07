It’s always a priceless moment when you gift your parents something special you were always dreaming of. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Palak Sidhwani is now experiencing the same joy as she has bought a new car for his dad.

Yes, Palak has bought a brand new car for her family, especially her dad. The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress shared the stuff on social media and said that it has been on her dream list for a long time. Expectedly, she has become quite emotional after doing something special for her parents and we all understand her feeling.

Taking to Instagram, Palak Sidhwani shared a picture along with her brand new Hyundai car. She even wrote a lengthy note that reads, “All our dreams can come true, if we have the courage to pursue them. Well, since I was very young, I saw a dream of buying a car and a house for my parents and after a lot of hard work, determination, hustle and most of all, your love and support, I was able to gift my dad this beauty on his birthday.”

“I can’t express in words his happiness and my mom getting emotional, as it’s The first car in our family, not an expensive one…but certainly a precious one! Something which we can proudly call ours. Seeing them happy makes me feel contented and encourages me to work hard with each passing day. On this emotional note, I share this news to you too my Extended Rock Strong #instafamily for your enormous love and support throughout. Thank you for making me feel so blessed and loved every day,” Palak Sidhwani added.

Palak who plays a character of Sonu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, also shared that she’ll be uploading a special video on her YouTube channel. It will feature some priceless moments of her family and her brand new car.

Here’s the post:

