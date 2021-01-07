Cezanne Khan rose to fame with his stint as Anurag Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The actor was back in news recently when he announced that he will soon tie the knot. He shared a picture on his birthday with his ladylove and declared his affection for her. But now, another woman claims that she is already married to the actor. Read on for all the details.

A Pakistani woman, who is based in the US, has made some serious allegations against Cezanne Khan. She claims that she and the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor were married to each other from 2015 to 2017. Just not that, Aisha Pirani says that Khan did so to obtain a green card in the states.

In a conversation with Times Of India, Aisha Pirani said, “I don’t care if he gets married 50 times over now, but why is he hiding the fact that he was married earlier? He cheated on me and used me to obtain a green card in the US and lived off my money. The moment he got the Green Card, he filed for divorce.”

Aisha Pirani claims that Cezanne Khan initially showed affection to her while she was dealing with her troubled marriage. Later, they tied the knot and the news was hidden from the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor’s mother. “Honestly, I had some issues in my first marriage and that’s when Cezanne started showing affection towards me when I met him at my husband’s house in Mumbai. He hid our marriage from his mother saying she wouldn’t approve of it, being an orthodox woman, who would want a younger daughter-in-law. I let the matter go since I was in love with him, until the second year of our marriage when he began chatting with his former girlfriend. When I objected, he started fighting with me,” she continued.

The woman also claims that Cezanne has two passports with a different date of births. When she registered a complaint to the US authorities about the same, the actor began sending her abuses.

On the other hand, Cezanne Khan has denied the allegations. The actor says, “I was never married to her. This is a case of an obsessive fan. It’s irrelevant to talk about such people. She is just trying to gain publicity through me. She is the sister of my cousin’s wife who lives in Karachi, that’s how I know her. I have no idea about any marriage certificate. She morphs a lot of stuff. She has been posting messages on social handles for two to three years and my fans have been asking me whether all this is true. There is a limit to obsession and this is going overboard now. The fact that she was married to me and we are now divorced is her fabrication. I haven’t said anything to her because I know she is obsessive. Screenshots are easy to fabricate. She is trying to gain publicity through me and if she has a problem, she should go to court.”

