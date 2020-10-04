Star Plus’ one of the most popular shows Kasautii Zindagii Kay featuring Parth Samthaan (Anurag), Erica Fernandes (Prerna), Aamna Sharif (Komolika), and Karan Patel (Mr. Bajaj) in pivotal roles aired its last episode yesterday, 3rd October. The show had a happy ending where Anurag and Prerna reunite into a happy family after sorting out the misunderstandings. Speaking about others, Komolika and Mr Bajaj, both pass away.

The show ran for two years and had a special place in the hearts of the audience. This is why the audience is heartbroken with the journey coming to an end. Not only the audience, even the actors have also gone emotional. Read the article to know more.

Parth Samthaan who played Anurag took to instagram and penned a heartfelt note. The actor wrote, “One beautiful journey has ended !Today being the last of Kasautii , all I take along with me are Memories 😇can’t thank enough to the team of @balajitelefilmslimited and of course @ektarkapoor ma’am for giving me this iconic character to play 🙏🏼😇 yes it’s true that every time we play a certain character , we take a part of it with us and it stays forever ❤️❤️❤️”

Parth Samthaan added, “thankyou to all the writers and creatives for making Anurag lovable , to all the directors for getting me into the skin of character … my co-actors (best co-actors infact ) my Basu family ❤️ , to all the technicians …assistant directors , costume team , lightmen , spot ! Had an amazing time at Balaji ❤️ thankyou @starplus team for giving this amazing platform and making all the audiences love Anurag ❤️ and last but not the least A big Thankyou to all the fans who have supported ,loved ,made fan pages and kept motivating us 😘😘😘😘😘😘 ❤️ we are nothing without you 🙏🏼 Will be back soon with a new journey ….until then —-

-Alvida Anurag !”

Erica Fernandes aka Prerna has also uploaded her happy moments from the sets of Kasautii Zindagii Kay on her Instagram stories. Check them out here.

