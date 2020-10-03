Bigg Boss 14 is currently witnessing its grand premiere. Salman Khan has already introduced 10 contestants on the show. Just not that, Rubina Dilaik, Sara Gurpal have already been rejected by Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan – the ‘toofani seniors.’ On the other hand, we saw Eijaz Khan, Nikki Tamboli, Jasmin Bhasin amidst others entering the house.

Eijaz was the first contestant to be introduced on the show. The actor mentioned that he is not used to ‘human touch’ anymore. Upon that, Salman Khan ended up calling Nikki Tamboli on stage. The South actress was even seen impressing Khan with her sultry moves.

Many thought Eijaz Khan and Nikki Tamboli could end up as a potential couple in the show. As often said, every relationship begins with a ‘no.’ The same thing happened when Eijaz said no to the possibilities of finding love in Nikki on stage. But now, the two are already at loggerheads.

Yes, you heard that right. Just minutes ago, we saw Eijaz Khan confessing to co-contestant Jasmin Bhasin that he snores. The actor even mentioned that he would go and sleep outside because he does not want to disturb the other housemates. However, Nikki Tamboli only heard the first half.

Nikki ended up getting hyper and asked Eijaz to go and sleep outside. The two then got into an argument over the same topic. Khan questioned her asking who is she to decide whether he should go out or not. The Punjabi beauty, on the other hand, mentioned that he wants to ensure the housemates don’t get disturbed because of him.

Finally, Jasmin Bhasin enters the situation. She mentions about Eijaz already clarifying that he would go outside and sleep. She also asked him to not give ‘any justification’ to anyone.

