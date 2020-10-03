Bigg Boss 14 is currently being premiered. The excitement is sky-high with contestants of this season being unveiled every other moment. After Eijaz Khan, Nikki Tamboli, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla – the fifth contestant to enter is Jasmin Bhasin. There have been a lot of revelations made by the Naagin 5 actress on stage with Salman Khan. But unfortunately, she has failed her first task. Check out all the scoop below.

Jasmin portrayed her candid self on stage alongside Salman Khan. She mentioned how her brother calls her a ‘chudail.’ We also got to know that the Bhasin and Rubina Dilaik stay in the same building. So yea, as Salman hinted, there can be a lot of building or personal lives secret that may be revealed!

Now, in the latest update, Jasmin Bhasin was seen being tested by Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan. The ‘toofani seniors’ mentioned how the Naagin 5 actress is a little sensitive. She usually ends up breaking down during tough moments. In order to test her, they end up giving her a task.

Jasmin Bhasin was tortured by Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan. The trio ended up cutting her hair, triggering her with aggressive acts. But the twist in the tale, was that Jasmin was not supposed to react to any of it. There was a moment when Sidharth broke a glass bottle on Jasmin’s head – the contestant ended up reacting to that as well.

The toofani seniors motivated Jasmin at the same time. They lifted her spirits and told her she could do better.

During one of the answers, Bhasin mentioned that she has entered Bigg Boss 14 to play the show, and not find love.

Jasmin Bhasin also mentioned that she would be friends with Hina Khan. She doesn’t mind finding an enemy with Gauahar Khan.

