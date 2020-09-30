Kasautii Zindagii Kay EXCLUSIVE! "Parth Samthaan Is Like Big Bachcha, Erica Fernandes Makes Me Happy," Says Shubhaavi Choksey

Kasautii Zindagii Kay has been one of the most loved TV shows. It garners huge TRPs and is amongst the top Indian TV shows. However, due to certain reasons, Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes’ show is going off-air on 3rd October. Now, Shubhaavi Choksey aka Mohini Basu is opening up all about it and her bond with the co-stars.

We roped in Shubhaavi for an exclusive conversation. The actress spoke about being upset about the fact that the Ekta Kapoor show is going off-air. Just not that, she shares that it was the Kasautii Zindagii Kay cast that she came close to, like never before.

About Kasautii Zindagii Kay going off-air, Shubhaavi Choksey shared, “It’s a mixed feeling. My father once told me, ‘all good things come to an end.’ That time I just used to feel like he’s just making me feel good about it. Then I came to terms with the fact that many things do come to an end and it’s for good. Maybe that’s the time to move forward and think about other things. It’s sad because it’s one of the most closest I’ve got to. All of them, it’s not like ‘gine chune log’, it’s like everybody. So it’s like a house on fire.”

Shubhaavi Choksey also spilt the beans on her special bond with Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes.

About Erica Fernandes, the on-screen Mohini Basu shared, “Eri and I, I wouldn’t want to call her a work-related friend, touchwood. She’s like a sister, a mother to me many times as well. She’s really warm and that’s one thing I keep repeating again and again. I’m very happy when she’s around.”

On the other hand, Parth Samthaan is super special to Shubhaavi as well. “Parth is like a big bacha to me. Initially, I was so much into the scene, getting into my character as I was getting back after so many years. When we hit it off, we really hit off. I love the way he hugs me, I love the way he smiles. Not only off-screen, the chemistry that we also share on-screen as a mother and a son, that’s very close to me,” revealed the actress.

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress also opened up about her bond with co-star Saahil Anand and Pooja Banerjee. “Saahil is like a brother that I have never had, a friend. Pooja is also a great friend. She’s one person I look up to, professionally as well as personally,” concluded Shubhaavi Choksey.

Are you going to miss watching Shubhaavi, Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes and team on-screen? We surely will!

