Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai completes 12 years today. It has been a long yet successful journey for the show as well as the cast members. Hina Khan, Karan Mehra to Shivangi Joshi – all of the characters have earned massive fame. Same is the case with Mohsin Khan, who plays Kartik.

Advertisement

It is not a hidden fact that television celebrities charge whopping for each episode. That’s why young artists such as Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Palak Sidhwani, Ashnoor Kaur and all also can afford their own luxury properties. Mohsin too has now brought a new house!

Advertisement

Mohsin Khan himself took to Instagram and gave fans a glimpse of his new abode. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor shared a selfie. He proudly flaunted the beautiful view outside his house. Our on-screen Kartik wore a white shirt in the picture.

“View from New House !! Allahumma Baarik,” Mohsin Khan captioned his post.

Many close friends from the television world took to the comment section to congratulate the actor.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Nidhi Uttam commented, “Congratulations”

Ashnoor Kaur wrote, “Congratulations bhaiya”

“Congratulations bhai,” wrote Vikas Kalantri.

Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyar Ke actor Shaheer Sheikh too commented, “Congratulations bhai.. mashallah..”

Meanwhile, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has completed 12 years today. Many stars from the cast has been sharing their sweet memories. Mohsin Khan, too, has shared fan collage of his shades of Kartik On his Instagram stories.

It was recently rumoured that Shivangi Joshi is quitting the show. The plot witnessed Naira’s death and soon speculations began.

Reacting to it all, Mohsin Khan in a conversation with ETimes TV had said, “It is going to be an interesting twist. The way the plot is going to be executed even we don’t know. We are not aware of the entire storyline. The creative team is still figuring out and we are keeping our fingers crossed for the future episodes. Right now, the bus sequence we are shooting and the next storyline has been beautifully written. There is one sequence which is 20 minutes long and while reading the scene I had tears in my eyes as well. Even while rehearsing the sequence.”

Must Read: Shehnaaz Gill Says She’d Been Married If She Was A Struggler: “Mere Bache Bhi Ho Gaye Hote”



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube