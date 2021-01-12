Bigg Boss 13 has given us some entertaining blessings in the form of Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla. The duo has gained massive fame, individually as well as together. From bagging music videos to rare outings, fans are crazy about it all. However, the Punjabi beauty says it all wouldn’t have been possible had she been a struggler. Read on for all the details.

Shehnaaz has been a famous name in the Punjabi music Industry. Some of her songs including Veham, Yaari began going viral when she entered Bigg Boss 13. Adding to it was her irresistible cuteness and charm. Her bond with both Salman Khan and Sidharth Shukla has been a talk of the town till date.

In a recent conversation with her fans on Instagram live, Shehnaaz Gill claims she’d have been married by now if she was a struggler. It all actually happened as a fan asked the singer about her marriage plans. “Shaadi? Meri umar nahi hai shaadi ki. Ab mere paas hai time. Agar main struggler hoti toh main pakka shaadi kar leti. Mere bachche bhi ho gaye hote (Marriage? I don’t think I am at the age where I should get married. I still have time. If I was a struggler, I would definitely have been married. I would have kids also by now),” she said.

Shehnaaz Gill also mentioned that right now is the phase for her to put in hard work. She also set the records straight mentioning that she will tie the knot only when she wants to. “But abhi mere mehnat karne ka time hai. Main mehnat kar rahi hoon aur main shaadi karungi jab mera mann karega (But right now, it is time for me to work hard. I am working hard and I will get married when I feel like it),” she added.

As many know, soon after Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz was part of a swayamvar show. She along with Paras Chhabra were searching for their perfect match. However, the beauty claimed that she still had feelings for Sidharth Shukla. Hence, she walked out of the finale alone.

