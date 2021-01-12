Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma welcomed a baby girl yesterday afternoon. The big announcement was made by the cricketer himself on Instagram. Ever since Virushka fans have been going nuts over getting a glimpse of the little munchkin. But worry not, we have found this unseen picture that may totally satisfy your needs.

Advertisement

As most know, Virat took to Instagram yesterday evening and shared the happy news with fans. He wrote, “We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat.”

Advertisement

Now, the unseen picture of the baby girl has been shared by Virat’s brother Vikas Kohli. It is straight from the hospital, probably hours after the bundle of joy was welcomed to the world. It features the tiny feet of Virushka’s baby wrapped around with a white netted cloth.

“Happiness overboard …. angel in the house,” Vikas Kohli captioned the post. Check out the glimpse of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s baby here:

Kohli’s sister, Bhawna Kohli Dhingra, too congratulated the new parents. She wrote, “So happy to be bua of a beautiful little angel. Congratulations proud parents Virat and Anushka.”

Meanwhile, a lot of Bollywood celebrities too congratulated Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma.

Rakul Preet Singh took to the comment section of the cricketer’s announcement and wrote, “Omgggg Congratulationsssss”

“Congratulations…God bless the little baby angel,” wrote Bipasha Basu.

Dia Mirza commented, “such wonderful news.”

Hardik Pandya also shared, “Congratulations brother and @anushkasharma…Welcome to parenthood. A big hug to the little one, who’ll give you happiness like you’ve never experienced before”

Must Read: Irrfan Khan’s Son Babil Reveals When He’ll Be Taking Film Offers, Chooses Between Hollywood & Bollywood

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube