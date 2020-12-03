Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most love jodis in Bollywood currently. The skipper of the Indian cricket team and the Bollywood actress are powerhouses of talent when it comes to their crafts. The couple, who is all set to welcome their first child soon, is also one of the richest in tinsel town. Scroll down and have a look at their joint net worth.

Given their popularity and the endorsements they have in their kitty, you shouldn’t be shocked when we tell you their combined net worth is over 1000 crore. Yup, the couple – who keep giving us #CoupleGoals – are together worth 1200 crore – let that sink in.

Talking about their net worth, in 2019, Virat Kohli topped the Forbes Celebrities 100 list with a gross earning of Rs 252.72 crore. This 2019 figure, along with that of the previous years, made Virat’s total net worth a whopping Rs 900 crore (as reported by GQ).

This year, Virat Kohli made some more money (in crore) by being a part of the Indian Premier League (that was held in UAE) as well as come more brand endorsements. As per reports, Kohli was the highest-paid player this IPL season with Royal Challengers Bangalore paying him Rs 18 crore. In addition to this, the Indian cricket captain earned Rs 7 crore as his annual salary from the BCCI.

The above number makes his net worth Rs 925 crore. In addition to this, Virat also featured in several advertisements and is the owner of two restaurants as well. By adding all these numbers together, it’s easy to guess his net worth could easily be close to Rs 1000 crore (if not more).

Talking about Anushka Sharma, the Bollywood beauty who stole our heart with her very first performance has not featured in a film for almost two years now. As per Forbes’ 2019 list, the Sultan actress earned Rs 28.67crore. In 2018, Anushka earned Rs 45.83 crore as per the magazine. Combining her 2019 earning, Sharma’s net worth amounted to an astounding Rs 350 crore.

The actress has been making some amazing money through the many projects she has been producing under her banner, Clean Slate Films. She also has multiple endorsements and magazine shoots along with her fashion label, Nush, to make up for not earning from films.

While these above numbers are sure to make your eyes big, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli also own a luxurious apartment in Mumbai. This 7,171-square-foot home reportedly costs Rs 34 crore. The couple supposedly also own a property in Gurgaon worth Rs 80 crore.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli met each other while shooting for a shampoo brand in 2013. The private couple, who didn’t speak a lot about their relation, exchanged vows in 2017. We wish the couple luck for all their future ventures.

