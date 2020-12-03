David Dhawan’s 45th film Coolie No. 1. is gearing up for the release on Amazon Prime Video on Christmas Day. Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan starrer romantic comedy film is already making buzz as the song ‘Teri Bhabhi’ has been released for fans to enjoy. Now Shakti Kapoor, who played the role of Goverdhan mama in the original David Dhawan film, has reacted to the remake of the film.

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan starrer romantic comedy film is the remake of the original Coolie No.1, which was released in 1995. The film had Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead role. The film was a super hit film and a part of Govinda-David’s ‘No. 1’ series.

Shakti Kapoor has now revealed that he is not part of the upcoming film Coolie No.1 because, by the time he called the director, the film was already done. Talking to Times Of India, Kapoor said, “I called up to say I want to be in Coolie No. 1 but it was too late. I would have done any role for David and I always will. Varun meri godh mein bada hua hai (Varun has grown up in front of my eyes); he is such an intense actor who has a range.”

Kapoor has also said that he will be watching the film soonest and assured that David Dhawan will be offering something new in the film. He said, “I can’t wait for December 25 to see Varun Dhawan’s Coolie No.1. I am going to see the film soonest. David is a maker who won’t leave his film until he is satisfied in all respects. So we can rest assured that it must be a nice film. Plus, I am sure he will have some surprise in this one- something different from the original that he made 25 years ago.”

Shraddha Kapoor’s father also praised Sara Ali Khan saying, “Sara is a very good artiste.”

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan also recently opened up about playing the role of Karisma Kapoor in the 1995 remake of Coolie No.1. Talking to Hindustan Times, she said, “It’s been some years since then. Things have changed. I think instead of aping or trying to copy Karisma, which is impossible to do, we have tried to bring a freshness to the role. I enjoyed working with Varun, so it is that chemistry for me that’s in the film at opposed to trying to copy Karisma Kapoor because that wouldn’t be fun and wouldn’t be possible.”

