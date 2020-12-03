Kangana Ranaut and her Twitter chronicles have made a niche in the headlines for themselves. Her recent goof-up with the wrong picture of a granny taking part in the farmer’s protest has given rise to a massive backlash against her. Not just Twitterati but many from the tinsel town have also called her out for the move. Joining the people calling out Ranaut is Good Newzz actor Diljit Dosanjh. The actor has advised Kangana to think before making any statements and below is what he exactly did.

Advertisement

If you aren’t aware, in a now-deleted tweet, Kangana Ranaut has put up a picture of a granny from the Farmer’s Protest. In the tweet, she misidentified the old lady to be the much popular Shaheen Bagh’s Bilkis Bano not just that she went on to say that the woman who featured on a reputed magazine is a protestor on hire and is available for Rs 100.

Advertisement

Twitterati was quick to find the mistake in Kangana Ranaut’s tweet, and she found herself amid a pool of backlash in no time. She even deleted the aforementioned tweet and did not react to the controversy at all. Giving her a reply now is Diljit Dosanjh, who has been showing his complete support to the Farmer’s Protest since the beginning.

Sharing a video of Mahinder Kaur, whom Kangana Ranaut misidentified as Bilkis Bano, and tagged Kangana in his caption. He told her to do whatever politics she wants to but learn some manners before she speaks about the mothers. He called the video a proof. He wrote, “Ah Sunn La Ni @kanganaranaut With Proof. Jo Politics karni an Karo.. Par Saadian Maavan Nu kush v Kehan Ton Phelan Tameez Sikho. Banda Ena V Ni Anna Hona Chaida.. Kush v Boli Turi Jandi aa.. #farmerprotest.”

Not just Diljit Dosanjh but Kangana Ranaut has been slammed by many actors from film and television so far. She has also invited a legal soup with the same. Advocate Harkam Singh has sent Ranaut a legal notice and said that she should have fact-checked before putting up anything on social media. Singh has also asked Ranaut for an apology for her goof up. He tends to take the legal action ahead if the actor fails to fulfil the demand.

Must Read: Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan’s Coolie No. 1 Trailer Crosses 50 Million Views Milestone In 4 Days

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube