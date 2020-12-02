Amazon Prime Video’s Coolie No. 1 starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan is a remake of the 1995 classic comedy of the same name by David Dhawan. The film has raised quite the excitement amongst the audience with its trailer which released just 4 days ago and has already crossed 50 million views’ milestone .

Advertisement

The film which is set for a release presents laughter and fun on the festival of Christmas as it will be releasing on Amazon Prime Video on the 25th of December. The audience is loving the chemistry between the leads Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan in the released trailer alone as the couple is paired opposite each other for the first time. Both of them, Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan took to their own social media handles to share their excitement on the trailer crossing 50 million views as well.

Advertisement

Helmed by the same director as the original, David Dhawan, the film will see Varun Dhawan in place of Govinda from the classic and Sara Ali Khan in the place of Karisma Kapoor. Bringing a new twist as can be seen in the trailer, the film looks like the perfect family comedy to watch together on Christmas holiday.

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, JackkyBhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh, the film also stars Paresh Rawal, Javed Jaffrey, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav and Shikha Talsania among others and will be bringing the festive cheer this Christmas releasing on the 25th of December, 2020.

The film will premiere on Amazon Prime Video, available to over 200 member countries and territories including India where it will be available globally. The anticipation for the film is definitely on the rise with so many views on the trailer in just 4 days.

Must Read: Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior To Baaghi 3, 2020 Satellite Premieres Make Place In All Time Records

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube