The year 2020 has been bad for the box office and extremely good for satellite and OTT. Many films directly released on OTT platforms and some of the already released films premiered on satellite. Since people were locked down at house they lapped up the content warmly. It’s heartening to see that as we head towards the end of 2020, there are movies which have made huge impressions on TV this year.

The year 2020 saw the release of only two Bollywood biggies i.e. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior & Baaghi 3. The good thing is that both of these films have made a huge impression during its satellite premiere. Apart from these two films a few others which premiered this year have made it to the All-Time list.

As per boxofficeindia.com, here’s a list of Top 25 biggest premieres of all time on satellite and 5 of them are from 2020:

1. Bahubali: The Conclusion

Premiered On: Sony

Impressions: 2.60 crores

2. Prem Ratan Dhan Payo

Premiered On: Star

Impressions: 2.51 crores

3. Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Premiered On: Star

Impressions: 2.37 crores

4. Housefull 4

Premiered On: Star

Impressions: 2.15 crores

5. War (2020)

Premiered On: Star

Impressions: 2.12 crores

6. Bahubali: The Beginning

Premiered On: Sony

Impressions: 2.07 crores

7. Dhadak

Premiered On: Zee

Impressions: 1.83 crore

8. Total Dhamaal

Premiered On: Star

Impressions: 1.67 crore

9. 2.0 (Hindi)

Premiered On: Zee

Impressions: 1.65 crore

10. Golmaal Again

Premiered On: Star

Impressions: 1,63 crores

11. Dangal

Premiered On: Zee

Impressions: 1.62 crore

12. Baaghi 2

Premiered On: Star

Impressions: 1.61 crore

13. Kesari

Premiered On: Zee

Impressions: 1.56 crores

14. Judwaa 2

Premiered On: Star

Impressions: 1.52 crore

15. Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior (2020)

Premiered On: Star

Impressions: 1.38 crore

16. Tiger Zinda Hai

Premiered On: Sony

Impressions: 1.37 crore

17. Baaghi 3 (2020)

Premiered On: Star

Impressions: 1.29 crore

18. Saaho (2020)

Premiered On: Zee

Impressions: 1.28 crore

19. Darbar (2020)

Premiered On: Star

Impressions: 1.27 crore

20. Luka Chuppi

Premiered On: Star

Impressions: 1.25 crore

21. Stree

Premiered On: Star

Impressions: 1.23 crore

22. Junglee

Premiered On: Star

Impressions: 1.11 crore

23. Simmba

Premiered On: Zee

Impressions: 1.11 crore

24. Toilet – Ek Prem Katha

Premiered On: Zee

Impressions: 1.09 crore

25. Jolly LLB 2

Premiered On: Star

Impressions: 1.08 crore

Which is your most favourite film among these?

