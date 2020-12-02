Bollywood actress Esha Deol, who featured in films like Dhoom, Kaal, Main Aisa Hi Hoon and more, is a doting mother. The actress recently revealed that she has preserved the imprints of the hands and feet of her children. Read on to know how she did it.

Esha took to social media and shared a picture of the imprints of her daughter Radhya and Miraya in an Instagram post. Alongside the image, she wrote, “Preserving the feel of our babies tiny hands and feet is something beautiful for every parent to do and look back to as the babies grow up!”

Esha Deol’s post continued reading, “Thank you @bhavnajasra for always doing your job so well with all your heart for both my girls. Nobody can do this better than you, truly.”

Esha Deol married her beau Bharat Takhtani in 2012. She gave birth to a girl in 2017 and named her Radhya. In June 2019, she gave birth to her second child, a baby they named Miraya.

While Esha is a dotting mother, her mom – veteran actress Hema Malini, is nothing less. The actress-politician performed a havan at her home on the occasion of Esha’s birthday last month. While the mother-daughter duo sat for prayers, no priest was physically present. Their family priest conducted the ritual virtually.

Wishing her on social media, Hema Malini had written, “Esha’s birthday today. I pray for God’s blessings on her to be always happy and loved. As we do every year, we had a small havan at home and I sat with her to conduct the puja as directed by our family priest online. Love you @Esha_Deol my baby”

On the professional front, Esha Deol was last seen on screen in the short film Cakewalk. In the film, Esha depicts the professional and personal journey of a woman in Indian society. Early this year, rumours pertaining to her being part of Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi: Kahani Mata Rani Ki started doing the round. Addressing the same, a statement by her team read, “On behalf of Esha Deol Takhtani, we would like to clarify that all reports floating around media regarding her role in a serial are untrue. She is not playing any character in the serial. She is a devotee of Ma Vaishno Devi and wishes everyone associated with the serial all the best.”

