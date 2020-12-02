Namit Das' Instagram Account Hacked: Here's What Happened!

Actor Namit Das, who is basking in the glory of his recently released web-show A Suitable Boy, is in a bit of soup. His Instagram account got hacked today, and at the time of penning this article, it still remains the same. It started when we received a strange message from the actor’s account stating that it’s from Instagram.

Here’s what we received, “Instagram | Copyright Help Center. Hi Dear User, A copyright violation has been detected in a post on your account. If you think copyright infringement is wrong, you should provide feedback. Otherwise, your account will be closed within 24 hours. You can give feedback from the link below. Thank you for your understanding.”

This was when things seemed a bit fishy because Instagram will never send any message to anyone from any other user’s (in this case Namit Das’) account. It got cleared when we received a random ‘ara you there?’, and a message asking for a code that read “we have sent a security code on your number.”

We reached out to Namit Das’ PR manager and got a confirmation that his account has been hacked. We hope the actor retrieve the control of his account and request to ignore clicking on any link if they have received from him.

The year 2020 has been a gloomy one due to the pandemic, and actor Namit Das feels that entertainment turned out to be a larger source of escape.

“This year entertainment was a larger source of escape, and it kind of led viewers to watch a variety of shows. I’m glad that I was able to offer my performances to viewers in different capacities,” he said.

He was seen in quite a few web shows this year, and the audience especially loved his work in the crime drama “Aarya”. The series revolves around actress Sushmita Sen and her character juggling between her life as a doting mother and a crime boss. Namit’s character Jawahar is a major influence on her.

“I’m grateful to have been bestowed with praises for ‘Aarya’. I hope to surprise viewers time and again. I’m stepping into the New Year with my exciting projects and my fingers crossed,” said Namit Das, who was recently seen in “A Suitable Boy“.

