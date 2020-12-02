Kiara Advani and Aditya Seal’s much-awaited film Indoo Ki Jawani is all set to release in theatres on 11th December. Releasing a film in the current situation is risky as the theatres are opened with only fifty percent occupancy. We spoke to the film’s director Abir Sengupta about it. Read the article to know what he feels about the same.

On releasing the film in theatres, Abir feels that the movie is a wholesome entertainment package to the audience, hence it deserves a theatrical release. The director said, “We really have faith in this film. I feel the producers have a lot of faith in the film. But we have our own challenges. Due to the current situation, there is only 50 percent occupancy in theatres. There is certainly a fear because of this. Indoo is a complete package entertainer. When you will go to the theatres, you will come out entertained, you will come out feeling great about the film. Indoo Ki Jawani is something which can give wholesome entertainment.”

When asked if the makers had plans to release Indoo Ki Jawani on OTT platforms, Abir said, “I am sure the talks were going on due to the outbreak of the pandemic as we couldn’t think of anything. We didn’t even know when the theatres would open. When the news finally came that the theatres are about to open, the producers decided to make it a theatrical release as it was initially planned.”

The film features Aditya Seal as a Pakistani man. Considering the tension between two nations and the impact of cancel culture, Abir assured that his film doesn’t have any element that could be offensive to anyone. The director said, “I don’t feel that this film is something which is circled around those issues because we have made a very beautiful light-hearted comedy film and we haven’t shown anyone in a bad light.”

But there are numerous possibilities on how people perceive it. We asked Abir if he had prepared himself for any such possibility where people take offence of how a particular character has been portrayed, Abir said, “Personally, I have never thought of any such possibility as my story was never of that zone. It was just a fun zone story that was conveying something nice. I feel disheartened and heartbroken when I see so much hatred around me. I feel it takes so much positivity to create something and people are only trying to look at the negative aspect. That is something which really bothers and scares me. I think it’s a phase and that will also pass and people will start looking at the positive aspect of things.”

Abir opened up about having no conversations on the matter with the producers of Indoo Ki Jawani, he said, “No, we haven’t had any discussions on it because we aren’t even close to that issue. Even when I don’t do anything, people will still throw stones at me. Even if I shoot a blank video and post it, I will still get stones thrown at me. So I can’t help it. I have to tell a story that I believe and my producers have backed me because they also believe the same.”

We totally agree with Abir Sengupta. What’s your take on his statements on Indoo Ki Jawani? Do let us know in the comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

