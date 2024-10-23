Akshay Kumar’s multistarrer Khel Khel Mein, in its second week on Netflix, witnessed a drop but not a considerable drop. In two weeks, the film managed to secure 7.6 million views on Netflix. This number arrived after the film was said to be accepted graciously on OTT despite not working in the theaters.

Khel Khel Mein OTT Verdict Week 2

In the second week, the film secured 3.4 million views as compared to the first week which garnered 4 million views. While the film secured the fourth spot in Netflix’s trending top 10 global list, it dropped down to the seventh spot in week 2.

KKM VS BMCM Total Views

The Mudassar Aziz film, in its two-week run on Netflix, has secured 7.6 million views but is still 2.2 million away from the total views garnered by Akshay Kumar’s last film, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’s OTT views, also streaming on Netflix. The Ali Abbas Zafar film garnered 9.6 million views in three weeks before taking an exit from the top 10.

Check out the weekwise breakdown of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan on Netflix.

Week 1: 2.9 Million Views

Week 2: 5.1 Million Views

Week 3: 1.6 Million Views

Total: 9.6 Million Views

Will Khel Khel Mein Stay?

It is to be seen if Khel Khel Mein stays in Netflix’s top ten charts since Kajol and Kriti Sanon’s Do Patti also arrive on Netflix this week. Khel Khel Mein’s second-week drop could also have been due to Kondal’s arrival on OTT. The Malayalam film was critically acclaimed and released in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada on Netflix, securing 1.7 million in its first week.

Check out the weekwise breakdown of Khel Khel Mein’s viewership on Netflix.

Week 1: 4 Million Views

Week 2: 3.4 Million Views

Total: 7.6 Million Views

