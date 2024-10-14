Have you ever believed in the power of K? Just like Karan Johar used to believe in titling his films with K – Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kal Ho Naa Ho & more or Ekta Kapoor who used to name her serials with the letter K. Well, I am certainly falling to this K-loving superstition after watch Do Patti. Not that it could have been titled Ko Patti!

But two Kriti Sanons and one Kajol make this identity theft drama a real winner already! The glimpse of the film is so powerful that I am finding it very difficult to wait till October 25 to unveil the truth and the climax!

The trailer of Do Patti keeps the plot simple – there are two versions of Kriti Sanon – the good sister and the bad sister. Both of them love one man – Shaheer Sheikh who over a period of time seems to shift to the other twin. But which one of them is evil is a hard guess to make.

The film takes a basic premise from a lot of films, be it Bipasha Basu’s Alone, Neha Dhupia’s Sheeshaa, or Tamil film Vaalee. However, the major difference comes along a stellar ensemble with Kajol trying to decode the mystery of these twins while the two girls, played by one Kriti Sanon, is a dynamite explosion on screen.

Shaheer Sheikh needs a round of applause for standing tall in every single frame despite the two K beauties taking all the drama, major chunks, and claps in an impressive trailer already. But that does not make the man unforgettable for whatever he does, he seems to hold the story strongly and be an integral part of the same.

Tanvi Azmi’s minimal appearance in the trailer makes it more intriguing and we are already sold that this one film might be one of the best coming out of Netflix this year, if not, it is clearly Kriti Sanon’s best till date!

Check out the trailer of the film here.

Do Patti is arriving on Netflix on October 25.

