Akshay Kumar’s Khel Khel Mein might have been crushed at the box office due to massive triple clash between Stree 2 & Vedaa but the film has kickstarted on a successful note on OTT as it arrived on Netflix this week. The comedy-drama starring Vaani Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Ammy Virk, Fardeen Khan, Pragya Jaiswal, Aditya Seal and others has opened with big numbers.

Khel Khel Mein OTT Verdict

In its debut week on OTT, the comedy film directed by Mudassar Aziz garnered a huge 4 million views on Netflix, trending at number 4 globally with 8.7 million viewing hours. This is much higher than Akshay Kumar’s previous arrival on Netflix with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan!

Khel Khel Mein VS Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Akshay Kumar’s previous release on Netflix, helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and Tiger Shroff, registered 2.9 million views in its debut week. In the list of best debut week viewership of Hindi films of Netflix, BMCM stood at the tenth spot but has now been kicked.

Khel Khel Mein At #6

While Akshay Kumar’s new film on Netflix has secured the sixth spot in the list of the best viewership secured by Hindi films in their debut weeks on Netflix, it has surpassed Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba, Sector 36, Shaitaan, Maharaja, and Murder Mubarak. It has also kicked out Bade Miyan Chote Miyan from the top 10 list!

Check out the top 10 debut week performances of Hindi films that were released this year on Netflix.

1. Animal: 6.2 Million

2. Fighter: 5.9 Million

3. Dunki: 4.9 Million

4. Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi): 4.5 Million

5. The Greatest Of All Time: 3.8 Million

6. Khel Khel Mein: 4 Million

7. Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba: 3.7 Million

8. Sector 36: 3.6 Million

9. Shaitaan: 3.2 Million

9. Maharaja: 3.2 Million

10. Murder Mubarak: 3.1 Million

