Aditya Nimbalkar’s crime thriller is based on the terrifying Nithari serial killings that occurred in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India, from 2005 to 2006.

The Nithari serial killings were a series of horrific crimes involving the kidnapping and murder of children from a nearby slum. The main suspects were Moninder Singh Pandher, a businessman, and Surinder Koli, his employee. Despite being sentenced to death, the Allahabad High Court cleared them in 2023 due to lack of evidence.

Vikrant Massey stars in Sector 36, a gripping story about unexplained disappearances. As he investigates further, he uncovers disturbing information that reveals a murky and complex reality. Deepak Dobriyal also makes significant contributions, adding depth to the compelling plot.

The film investigates the issues of crime, authority, and social inequality, giving an unvarnished account of the difficulties encountered in the pursuit of justice, particularly in light of the infamous Nithari case. Sector 36 is directed by Aditya Nimbalkar in his directorial debut and produced by Dinesh Vijan’s JioStudios and Maddock Films. The film’s goal is to present an impactful and provocative depiction of the harsh facts and structural issues that arise when seeking justice.

The film aims to give viewers an interesting and thought-provoking experience by focusing on real-life events.

Renowned for his potent acting, Vikrant Massey has starred in movies like Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba and 12th Fail. Fans are excited about all the buzz surrounding his upcoming movie. The movie’s first look has piqued the interest of many people, raising expectations for its release. Given Vikrant Massey’s impressive background, high expectations are placed on his performance. Everyone is eager to see how he handles this new role and what other aspects of his acting career he chooses to show off.

