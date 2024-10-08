Indian OTT has become more exciting than ever, with content from various genres releasing every week. Even leading Bollywood actors like Ananya Pandy (CTRL) are taking over the streaming platforms. With the beginning of October, the viewership game has witnessed a lot of fluctuation. The Great Indian Kapil Show has lost its top spot, while Sector 36 is now out of the Top 5. Scroll below for the OTT verdict.

Ormax Media has published a new report detailing the most-watched streaming originals in India from September 30 to October 6, 2024. Some obvious features include Netflix’s Sector 36 and Amazon Prime Video’s The Rings Of The Power Season 2. Others, like The Penguin (JioCinema), have made stunning debuts.

The Great Indian Kapil Show OTT Views

The previous week, Netflix’s The Great Indian Kapil Show conquered the top spot with 4.3 million views. However, viewership has decreased by 18%, and it slips to the #3 spot this week with 3.5 million views.

Taaza Khabar S2 surpasses The Great Indian Kapil Show

Disney+ Hotstar original Taaza Khabar Season 2 has witnessed a rapid increase in viewership in the past week. It has grown by 30%, with 5.2 million views this week. Bhuvan Bam’s show is now reigning at the number 1 position.

Sector 36 is out of top 5

Vikrant Massey led Sector 36 premiered on Netflix on September 13, 2024. It opened up to positive reviews and has been trending in the digital world since. It registered a minimal dip in views from 3.1 million last week to 2.2 million this week. Unfortunately, the crime thriller is now out of the Top 5 as CTRL and School Friends S2 take the lead.

Others among the most-watched streaming originals on OTT

Here’s a look at the top 10 originals:

Taaza Khabar Season 2 (Disney+ Hotstar): 5.2 million views The Rings Of The Power Season 2 (Amazon Prime Video): 4.5 million views The Great Indian Kapil Show (Netflix): 3.5 million views CTRL (Netflix): 2.6 million views School Friends Season 2 (Amazon MX Player): 2.5 million views Sector 36 (Netflix): 2.2 million views Love Sitara (ZEE5): 1.8 million views Honeymoon Photographer (JioCinema): 1.7 million views The Penguin (JioCinema): 1.7 million views Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam (Amazon Prime Video): 1.6 million views

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more OTT updates!

