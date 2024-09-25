Vikrant Massey is winning hearts with his performances film after film. He is being lauded for Sector 36, which premiered on Netflix a few days back. The film is still at a favorable position on Netflix’s Global Top 10 Films [Non-English] list. It is its second time. Vikrant’s movie is the fifth film with the highest viewership registered by Hindi language movies in their debut weeks. The film has garnered double its views this time.

About Sector 36 –

The crime thriller, directed by Aditya Nimbalkar and written by Bodhayan Roychaudhury, was produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios. It features Vikrant Massey, Deepak Dobriyal, and Akash Khurana in central roles. The movie is based on a true crime event: the 2006 Noida serial murders.

Sector 36 follows a previously corrupt and ignorant cop, Ram Charan Pandey [played by Deepak Dobriyal], who decides to confront the serial killer Prem Singh after multiple children go missing following a near assault on his own daughter. Things start to unravel with Pandey exposing the dark underbelly of the city.

Sector 36 OTT Verdict (Week 2)

According to Netflix’s global top 10 chart for non-English movies, Sector 36 has grabbed the second spot in its second week. Vikrant Massey and Deepak Dobryal‘s crime thriller has received 6.1 million views and has been watched for 12.7 million hours. The movie was released on Netflix on September 13, and in its debut week, it immediately made it to #3 with 3.6 million views.

Sector 36 received almost double its debut-week views and climbed one spot to #2, an almost 70% jump. It is one of the top five Hindi movies with the highest viewership registered in their debut weeks on Netflix in 2024.

Vikrant Massey’s Sector 36 is streaming on Netflix.

