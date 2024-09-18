Vikrant Massey and Deepak Dobriyal’s Sector 36 struck a chord with the audiences in the first week of its debut on Netflix itself. The film is inspired by the chilling event of the Nithari Killings, where Vikrant plays a cold-blooded psychopath serial killer who has been shown as a cannibal in the film.

Sector 36 OTT Verdict

In its first week, the psychological crime thriller garnered 3.6 million views on Netflix, against 7.4 million viewing hours. It secured the third spot in the global top 10 list of Netflix. In fact, with its opening stats, the film has changed the data and stats sheet for Hindi films on a huge level!

Pushes Shaitaan Out Of Top 5, Laapataa Ladies Out Of Top 10

In the list of biggest debut week viewership recorded by Hindi films on Netflix, Sector 36 has made a smashing entry in the top 5 only below Animal, Fighter, Crew and Dunki. In fact, he has pushed Ajay Devgn’s Shaitaan out of top 5 and Laapataa Ladies out of the top 10.

Check out the debut week viewership registered by Hindi films in their debut weeks (streaming on Netflix in 2024).

Animal: 6.2 Million Fighter: 5.9 Million Crew: 5.4 Million Dunki: 4.9 Million Sector 36: 3.6 Million

Beats 12 Hindi Biggies’ Debut Week Stats

With its 3.6 million debut on Netflix in the first week, Vikrant Massey and Deepak Dobriyal’s film surpassed the debut week viewership estimates of 12 Hindi biggies that were released on Netflix in the year 2024. In fact, it earned almost 125% more views in the first week than week 1’s total views registered by Prabhas’s Salaar (Hindi) – one of the most anticipated releases of 2024 on Netflix!

Here is the list of all the Hindi films released on Netflix that registered lower views than Vikrant Massey’s Sector 36 in the first week.

Shaitaan: 3.2 Million

Murder Mubarak: 3.1 Million

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: 2.9 Million

Bhakshak: 2.4 Million

Amar Singh Chamkila: 2.4 Million

Laapata Ladies: 2.2 Million

Article 370: 2.1 Million

Salaar (Hindi): 1.6 Million

Merry Christmas: 1.2 Million

All India Rank: 1.1 Million

Guntur Kaaram (Hindi): 1.1 Million

Maharaj: Less Than 1.1 Million

