Get ready for the spine-chilling thriller Sector 36, which is coming soon to Netflix! Inspired by the terrifying real-life Nithari serial killings, With the talented Vikrant Massey and Deepak Dobriyal leading the cast, you’re in for a treat. Deepak Dobriyal plays the determined Inspector Ram Charan Pandey, who finds himself locked in a deadly game of cat and mouse with a ruthless serial killer, played by Vikrant Massey. Read on for a complete overview.

Plot

Talking about the riveting plot of Sector 36, in 2006, the peaceful village of Nithari in Sector-31, Noida, Uttar Pradesh, was thrust into the spotlight for a chilling reason. As women and children began to disappear, unease spread through the community. The full extent of the horror was revealed when human skeletons were discovered near a prominent house, exposing the gruesome secret that had plagued the village. The affluent owner of the notorious house, Moninder Singh Pandher, and his servant, Surinder Koli, were seized by authorities, accused of unspeakable crimes—abduction, murder, and horrific acts of rape.

Cast and Crew

Directed by Aditya Nimbalkar and written by Bodhayan Roychaudhury, the film features Vikrant Massey, Deepak Dobriyal, Darshan Jariwala, Deepak Rai, Mahadev Singh Lakhawat, Ajeet Singh, Baharul Islam, and Ipshita Chakraborty Singh. Cinematography is by Saurabh Goswami and art direction by Nikam Mayur and Trpta Srivastav. Produced by Dinesh Vijan, the film is a joint venture of Jio Studios and Maddock Films.

Release Date

Sector 36 will be released on Netflix on September 13, 2024. It has a runtime of 2 hours and 3 minutes.

