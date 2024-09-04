It has been a week full of controversies for Anubhav Sinha’s web series IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack but the verdict for the show makes it clear that the audiences have loved it. Starring Vijay Verma, Rajiv Thakur, Manoj Pahwa and a stellar ensemble, the web series has made a 4.1 million debut on Netflix.

IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack OTT Views

In the first week, the web series registered viewing hours of 18.30 million, making a mark globally as it trends at number 2 in the list of global top 10 web series on Netflix this week.

The web series has found a place due to controversies surrounding the names of the terrorists that have been changed to Bhola and Shankar in the web series. Despite the demands on the ban, the web series has made a mark on the audiences at the least.

Number 1 In Pakistan

Currently, while the series has taken the number 2 spot globally, it is trending at number 1 in India and Pakistan. In fact, the web series has settled one spot below Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi in the list of total views by the top 5 web series on Netflix (in their debut week).

IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack Beats Kota Factory: Season 3

The Vijay Verma-led web series has surpassed the viewership recorded by Jitendra Kumar’s Kota Factory Season 3 in its first week. In fact, The IC 814, in its debut week, has also surpassed the two-week total of Kota Factory, which was 2.4 million.

Here are the top 5 Hindi web series on Netflix and their total views in the first week, along with their viewing hours and global rank.

Heeramandi: 4.5 Million Views | 33 Million Viewing Hours | Rank 2 IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack: 4.1 Million Views | 18.3 Million Viewing Hours | Rank 2 Kota Factory S3: 1.3 Million Views | 5.5 Million Viewing Hours | Rank 7 Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper: 1.2 Million Views | 10.5 Million Viewing Hours | Rank 10 Maamla Legal Hai: 1.1 Million Views | 4.8 Million Viewing Hours | Rank 7

