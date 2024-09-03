All is not well with the makers of the Netflix series IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, which was released on the OTT streaming platform on August 29, 2024. The show has been directed by Anubhav Sinha and stars Vijay Varma, Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapur, Dia Mirza, and Arvind Swamy in the lead roles. However, the series has grappled with a heated controversy since its release. Many netizens have accused the makers of the Netflix series of allegedly deviating from history and showing some grave factual error. A PIL has also been filed at the Delhi High Court seeking a ban on the show. For the unversed, IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack is based on the actual hijacking incident in 1999 on the Indian Airlines Flight 814 flying from Kathmandu (Nepal) to Delhi (India).

Why Bholaa & Shankar?

It all began when upon its release, many netizens observed that the names of the terrorists were being hailed as ‘Bhola’ and ‘Shankar’ in IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, who in actuality were called Ibrahim Athar, Shahid Akhtar, Sunny Ahmed, Zahoor Mistry, and Shakir. This angered several netizens, and soon trends of #BoycottNetflix began to flood on X. A screenshot has also been going viral on X wherein it has been mentioned that Bhola and Shankar are said to be shown as the code names of the terrorists since they could not reveal their actual names during the hijack. But netizens are hurling brickbats at the makers of the series, stating that this hurts Hindu sentiments since Bhola and Shankar are also said to be other names for Lord Shiva.

Argument: Anubhav Sinha kept the names Burger, Doctor, Chief, Bhola and Shankar because those were the code names the terrorists used for each other in their mission. If he wanted to stick to the plot so closely, why did he change Jaswant Singh’s character’s name to Vijaybhan… — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) September 2, 2024

Social Media Is Angry

Netizens lashed out at Netflix and director Anubhav Sinha for allegedly distorting the facts in IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack. Some netizens are trending Boycott Bollywood too, accusing the film industry of always distorting facts when it comes to the Hindu community. Apart from this, many angry netizens have been brutally trolling Anubhav Sinha on his Instagram page.

Netflix Head Summoned, Ban On IC 814?

Recent developments suggest that a PIL has been filed at the Delhi High Court seeking a ban on streaming IC814 The Kandahar Hijack on Netflix. The PIL was filed by Surjit Singh Yadav, a farmer and president of the Hindu Sena. The petition says, “The distortion of crucial facts about the real identities of the hijackers not only misrepresents historical events but also perpetuates harmful stereotypes and misinformation, warranting interference of this court to prevent further public misunderstanding and potential harm.” The content head of Netflix has also been summoned by the central government. However, the fiasco against the Netflix show IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack did not stop there.

Reel VS Real – A Joke?

Journalist Aditya Raj Kaul has also tweeted several other alleged factual errors on IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, which threatens to hurt Hindu sentiments, according to the netizens. Apart from changing the names of the terrorists, the tweet stated how the Netflix series also makes an alleged mockery of the National Security Advisor Of India, Ajit Doval, who was the lead negotiator for the hostages to be released during the hijack. The negotiations have been accused of being shown comically. The tweet further said that the trauma of the passengers was not highlighted, and instead, the terrorists were shown to be somewhat helpful to the air hostesses. The makers are being blamed for presenting a badly researched story through the show. In the latest development, ANI has reported some sources from the government stating, “Netflix has provided an assurance to conduct a content review and guarantee that all future content on their platform will be sensitive to and in accordance with the nation’s sentiments.” Needless to say, the streaming of IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack is witnessing turbulence on Netflix.

