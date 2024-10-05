Akshay Kumar witnessed another box office failure with Khel Khel Mein, released in theatres on Independence Day 2024. Despite decent content, Stree 2 stole the thunder even before release, and the comedy-drama failed to gain the necessary push. It will soon premiere online and compete against the staggering viewership of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Scroll below for the OTT release date and other details.

Khel Khel Mein clashed at the box office with Stree 2 and Vedaa. The pre-release hype was negligible, and the much-needed conversion into footfalls did not happen. Made on a budget of 100 crores, Mudassar Aziz’s directorial concluded its run at 47.57 crores and failed even to recover 50% of its budget.

Where to watch Khel Khel Mein online?

Akshay Kumar starrer is arriving on digital platforms sooner than we thought. Khel Khel Mein will begin streaming online on October 8, 2024. Those who missed out the comedy-drama in theatres, will be able to watch it on Netflix.

Will it beat Bade Miyan Chote Miyan?

Akki witnessed another failure earlier this year with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, also declared a flop at the box office. However, it redeemed itself on Netflix by landing among top 10 most watched Indian films of 2024. The science-fiction action drama has garnered 8 million views on the OTT platform. It is to be seen whether Khel Khel Mein can score higher views.

More about Khel Khel Mein

The ensemble cast features Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Taapsee Pannu, Aditya Seal and Pragya Jaiswal. It is the official remake of the 2016 Italian film Perfect Strangers. Arjun Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Aparshakti Khurana, and Chitrangda Singh also make special appearances.

Akshay has reportedly charged a whopping sum of 60 crores in salary.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more exciting OTT updates!

Must Read: Jaya Bachchan Did Not Mind Amitabh Bachchan’s Affair? But Her One Ultimatum To Rekha Was Enough To End Their Extramarital Romance!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News